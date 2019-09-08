Accident Bureau investigates Max Air ‘serious incident’ at Minna Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said it has commenced investigation into the incident involving a Max Air aircraft conveying pilgrims at the Minna International Airport, Niger state.

The bureau said Max Air had notified it of the “serious incident” involving the airline’s Boeing 747-400 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DBK which occurred during the final approach on runway 23 of the airport.

The aircraft took off from King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with 560 passengers and 19 crew members, it was gathered.

“From the information provided, the aircraft on landing screeched the runway while the number one engine brushed the runway surface and no injury was recorded,” the bureau said.

It reiterated that its team of investigators has already commenced investigation and solicited for assistance from any member of the public for any information or evidence that would aid the course of the investigation.

The bureau also advised against speculating on the cause of the incident.

