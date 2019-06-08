Accident: 19 burnt beyond recognition in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck in Akure on Saturday morning when a truck had a head on collision with a passenger bus, killing everyone on board.

The lorry, with registration number GG 873 XM Lagos, was said to be avoiding a pot hole when he went for the hummer bus with registration number YLA 25 XU Adamawa.

The incident occurred along Akure-Owo road, Oba -Ile axis.

All the bus passengers were said to have been burnt beyond recognition.

Spokesman for the Ondo state police command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the story.

He said the truck driver and his assistant survived but had since disappeared into thin air.

However, he said all efforts were being made to locate them.

