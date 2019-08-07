Access to geological data will boost foreign investment – NGSA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, has said access to correct geological reports and data is the most viable means of attracting foreign investments.

Garba was speaking at the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) conference room when a team from the British Geological Survey comprising Mr Flower, Dr Joseph Mankelow, Martin Nice and Jenny Foster visited the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Abuja yesterday.

Project Coordinator, Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), Mr Linus Adie said the recovery of over 7,000 old colonial geological reports and papers on the mineral potentials in Nigeria will help attract investors in the mining sector.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) promised to train NGSA staff at BGS core facility in the UK on the current dynamics of digitalised archiving system.

