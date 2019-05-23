Access bank gave out N5bn in prizes in 10 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Access bank has disclosed that the DiamondXtra savings promo which is in its 10th year has given prizes worth over N5 billion in its lifespan.

Speaking at the prize presentation held at Access bank’s office in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Director Retail Banking, Access Bank, Mr. Victor Etuokwu said the bank was rewarding its customers for their loyalty and patronage to the bank.

Etuokwu said: “The product has been rewarding Nigerians of every gaps and there is no way the bank can add value to an economy and people without doing things like this a product of a bank must add value and DiamondXtra adds value every single day.

“Over the last 10 and half years, over N5 billion have been given out and today.”

