Abule-Egba explosion: Lagos govt camps victims at Igando

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the immediate commencement of relief camp activities and support for the victims of Abule-Egba/Agbado-Oke-Odo pipeline explosion at the Igando Relief Camp.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

“We received a request from the Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Dr Augustine Arogun, of LASEMA’s relief assistance for 300 residents including men, women and children who were displaced in the resultant fire explosion,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The LASEMA boss commended the efforts of Gov. Sanwo-Olu for prompt reply to the request and promised to update the members of the public. (NAN)

