Abule-Ado pipeline explosion victims get relief materials

Succor, at last, came in form of relief materials to victims affected by the pipeline explosion which rocked Abule-Ado community in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos in March 2020.

The gesture is coming barely two and a half months after a massive explosion rocked the quiet Shoba town in Abule-Ado, killing scores of persons including a Reverend Sister and also rendering hundreds of people homeless.

This is the first of its kind in any community in Lagos.

The items which include several bags of rice, beans, vegetable oil, cloth, and mats were handed over to about 400 beneficiaries by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Director-General (DG) of NEMA, Air Vice Marshall Muhammadu Muhammed said that the items were being distributed on the Orders of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq,

The NEMA DG, who was represented by Acting Coordinator, Territorial office of the agency, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said based on the instruction of the Minister, an assessment by a staff of NEMA was conducted to determine the extent of damages done by the explosion.

