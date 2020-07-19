Abuja’s drive-in theatre: Exploring a new normal

ADVERTISEMENT

The coronavirus pandemic may have obstructed how things are done in Nigeria, but the drive-in theatre show organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture is a sign that the country is fighting back.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made the world adjust to doing things in new ways.

Theatre lovers itching to see some of their beloved productions have to make do with drive-in theatres where they get to enjoy stage plays from the comfort of their cars.

Recently, Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) organised its first drive-in theatre featuring performances like ‘Nigeria my Beloved Country’, a drama presentation ‘Grip Am’ by Ola Rotimi and other attractions last weekend which attracted a fair turnout.

The well-illuminated and decorated open theatre stand was centralised and visible from all directions and angles with the viewers observing protocols. The performance which started at about 6pm, began with musical performances for about an hour, which was vibrant and refreshing, before the actual play.

‘Grip Am’ tells the story of a poor farmer, Ise, who is in a tumultuous marriage. He is then visited by an angel with a message: that God has seen all his troubles and is ready to grant him one wish.

Ise (Played by Francis Duru) requests that anything or anyone who climbs his orange tree and he says ‘Grip Am’, will be grabbed and not released until he (Ise) tells the tree to let go. In one comedic twist after another, he uses the power to get everything he wants.

Duru who starred in the play along with other prominent Nigerian actors gave a performance that got the guests honking in appreciation.

Chairman of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, during his welcome address said that the theatre performance is one of many more productions to come. He said the drive-in, open theatre was geared towards perfecting the up-coming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) slated for Jos in October.

While noting that the concept of drive-in theatre may exclude some who don’t have cars, Runsewe however said the industry must start somewhere, adding that with time better arrangements will be made for all segments of the society.

The DG expressed happiness at the turn-out, stating that it was encouraging said “we are a big country and we shall continue to prepare and not relax. COVID-19 may have impacted on cultural tourism business worldwide, but in Nigeria we are back on the beat. We are going to overcome challenges and put the right foot forward. A country with 36 states and a federal capital, ready to come together in a cultural show of force slated for Jos in October, cannot take anything for granted.

“Each performance today comes up at the end with a dedicated video playback of selected destinations and iconic cultural offerings to spice additional information about any state on showcase. We also got the Nigerian media backing because we understand the reach and usefulness of keeping the government and people informed of how ready we are in this whole process.”

Also at the event, the Chairman, House Committee on Culture, Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama, said the initiative is laudable. “It is also convenient for the people to watch from the comfort of their cars. With this, it has shown that we can now view movies and enjoy theatre performances from the comfort of our cars,” he said.

He commended the NCAC for the creativity, stressing that at this time the sector must begin to think outside the box and do things differently while observing all COVID-19 protocols.

He further said that the initiative is sustainable as far as “we fight the pandemic.”

