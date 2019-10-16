Abuja: Traders abducted near Zuma rock regain freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons abducted near Zuma rock in Niger State have been released by gunmen, who held them in captivity for three days.

One of the released victims, Muhammad Mustafa, a trader at Wuse market in Abuja, while speaking to Daily Trust on Wednesday, revealed that one of the people held along with them got his freedom after he untied himself and fled the location where they were kept.

According to Mustafa, two persons paid a ransom of two million each while two others paid three hundred thousand, and two hundred thousand, respectively before they were released.

Daily Trust reported last Friday that gunmen forced some vehicles to stop around 8 pm penultimate Tuesday, at the location, which is close to a military check point along the Abuja-Kaduna high way, and forced them into the bush.

The victims were mostly traders and civil servants operating in Abuja and heading to their respected homes in the outskirt of the nation’s capital.

Mustafa explained that 14 persons were released following a screening exercise, conducted at a location of about five kilometer distance from the high way.

“Four persons and myself considered as the well to do individuals, were led into a further journey where we were held until last Friday night when we were released, following the paid ransom”, he added.

