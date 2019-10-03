Abuja to host Blockchain, digital assets confab

ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2019 Blockchain and Digital Assets conference organised by Blockchain Nigeria User Group will hold on Friday in Abuja.

It is Nigeria’s premium hybrid Blockchain conference of value and innovation, annually organised and curated by Blockchain Nigeria User Group, a sub-set of Organisation of Blockchain Technology User (OBTU), a pioneer group of enthusiasts, developers and industry practitioners championing the adoption of Blockchain technology through education across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a statement issued by Chuta Chimezie, the Coordinator of Blockchain Nigeria User Group, attendees at the conference will discover how Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, Big Data and Virtual Financial Assets are altering and disrupting incumbents and creating new opportunities for forward-thinking individuals, nations and organisations.

He added that government agencies would also discover how different countries were already utilising the Blockchain Trust-Architecture to increase public service delivery and improve citizens’ participation in governance.

The conference themed: “Blockchain Trust-Architecture for Governance and Public Service”, will be chaired by Mr. Lawal J. Ahmed, an executive director at Keystone Bank Plc, while Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former UN diplomat and former Deputy Governor at CBN, is expected to grace the conference as the lead keynote speaker.

