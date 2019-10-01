Abuja residents reflect on Nigeria @ 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sunday Jatau, Public Servant

My expectations from the nation at 59 are much; the security challenges we have been having across the country we expect the leaders to look into them and take appropriate measures to end them. There are too many killings in the country, so, as we clock 59 and are at the threshold of 60, you know anyone that’s entering 59 is no longer a child, is now an elder in the community, so it is expected that Nigeria will grow above these challenges right now.

The economic situation we are into is hitting people hard, people are suffering although the country’s leaders are really trying but we need them to focus more on development and create jobs for the youth. When the youths are employed, most of this armed robbery and kidnapping will end or reduce.

Bright Sunday, Artisan

We already know how the economy is very bad. We got empty promises and we end up seeing nothing. The roads are very bad , the issue of terrorism is everywhere, we cannot even sleep well at night because of the insecurity. So what I expect Nigeria to do at 59 is to look into the case of unemployment so people can have jobs to do, industries should also be created for people to work here in Nigeria than pushing them abroad where they are been slaughtered like goats.

One of my frustrations with Nigeria is really unemployment and the banditry. I know the government is trying but I feel like they should put in more effort so people can close their two eyes and sleep well at night.

Nicolas Ben, Artisan

I expect Nigerian leaders to keep leading us well so that the crimes and atrocities going on in the country can come to an end. All the countries in the world are after Nigerians because our leaders are not doing the right thing at the right time. There is lack of education, what I expect the leaders to do for us in this country is first, provide free education from primary to university level. Secondly, I want Nigerians to love one because we don’t have love for one another.

Muhammad Fawwaz Badaru, mobile phone technician

Nigeria should try and improve its security because I believe that is the challenge we are facing in Nigeria and that is what is affecting the country, especially the North East and North West. My frustration in this country is just hunger. Please the government should try and open the border so that there will be rice for people to eat.

We know that anything the government is doing is for our own good so I wish Nigeria gets better and we know that by the grace of God it shall be well.

Mr. Stanley Udoka, Artisan

My expectation is much. Firstly, I want the Nigeria government to tackle the issue of security as our nation today is characterized by so many security challenges. For example, the kidnappings on Abuja- Kaduna expressway is a case study. I advise that the government should try and bring an end to this, because the poor masses fall victims to this kidnappers on a daily basis and this does not speak well of us as the giant of Africa.

Also, let the Nigerian government normalize the economy, open border for food to come in because the poor masses, especially those living in the rural areas are dying of hunger every day. If the government can reduce the prices of goods, it will go a long way in fostering the unity of the nation.

Also the issue of corruption needs to be tackled because with corruption going on, the country cannot move forward, god-fatherism and the likes should be discouraged so that the poor masses can at least feel a sense of belonging in the country.

Unemployment also, is an important issue to be tackled, there are lots of graduates roaming the streets with no jobs. Even the ones with skills are most times idle, doing nothing, using myself as a case study here, since morning I have been idle just sitting and that’s why you can see me here on a normal day am supposed to be somewhere working or signing a contract deal.

Gloria David, civil servant

I have lots of expectations from Nigeria. Firstly, the issue of unemployment must be looked into. Nigeria produces millions of graduates annually, and most of these graduates end up with no jobs. Getting a job in Nigeria today is determined by the number of people you know, if you don’t have a godfather today, nothing works for you except when luck shines on you. Frustration exposes some of these graduates to all manner of things like kidnapping, robbery, drugs peddling, etc, just to survive.

Also, in the aspect of employment provision, the government should do more in ensuring that everybody, especially the youths, acquire skilled in in carpentry, masonry, painting etc. We appreciate the efforts the government is doing in holding talk shows, seminars emphasizing the essence of acquiring skills but they should do more of acting than speaking. They should be free entrepreneurial skills to be acquired with little or no cost at all, so the poor masses can benefit from this.

Also I expect that the issue of insecurity be tackled in this so Nigerians all over the world can move freely without fear of kidnapping or being killed.

Godwin Ben, barber

My expectation from the Nigerian government is provision of basic amenities, like quality education, high quality health services, good roads, employment opportunities etc. when all these are put in place, then, Nigeria can truly be called the giant of Africa.

Nigeria today is bedeviled by so many issues because there is corruption at the top, until this issue of corruption is brought to its barest minimum, Nigeria will not grow and develop.

