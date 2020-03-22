Abuja records new Covid-19 infection hours after first

One more case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, bringing the total in the city to 4.
The confirmation came in at 11am on March 22, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced in a tweet.
One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria
As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death pic.twitter.com/Taxi37NzjW
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020
The confirmation brings Nigeria’s total to 27.
Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.
Health officials have taken to online briefings instead of regular physical briefings at the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance social distancing.
NCDC in particular is using a microsite to update journalists and the public with latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.