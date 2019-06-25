Abuja protest sponsored, Presidency says

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency last night reacted to the protest by Concerned APC National Stakeholders (CANS) who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack some of his trusted allies described as “cabal).

Presidential spokespman Garba Shehu described what happend as “sponsored protest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are going to see more of such sponsored protests. In one of the hotels here in the federal capital, there is shop that sells packages of protests. At a given fee, they will write the protest speech, the placards and give you the marchers, men and women as well as the lead speaker who in many cases is a lawyer.

“So we are not surprised at all. Very soon, reporters and photographers will be buying this service to attack editors they don’t like.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One thing to note is that this President is not the kind that can be swayed by this chicanery. He has a mind of his own and he alone will decide who he will work with and who he will send away. In effect, this demo(stration) will change nothing,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App