Abuja-Kano Road: DG BPP angers reps, fails to appear before cttee on works

The Director General of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu has angered the House of Representatives over his failure to appear before the House of Representatives Committee its committee on Works.

The committee summoned the DG over the ongoing rehabilitation and the proposed additional lane on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway and other issues.

The committee had after its last meeting with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, officials of Ministry of Works and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) invited the BPP to appear before it over the ongoing rehabilitation contract and the proposed addition of another lane on the road.

However, the meeting was adjourned over the non appearance of the BPP DG who sent a Director of the agency as representative which was frowned at by the committee.

The committee rejected the alleged plausible excuse given by his representative who disclosed during the sitting that, the DG “was unavoidably absent” due to some reasons.

Speaking on the adjournmemt of the meeting which was earlier slated for Wednesday, Chairman of the Committee, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, said the refusal of the BPP DG to appear before the committee was a disrespect to the legislature which he said was unacceptable.

According to him, the committee has to adjourn the meeting over the refusal of the DG BPP to attend the public hearing.

The chairman had earlier in a remark during the meeting described the failure of the BPP Director-General to appear before the committee or write to it to explain his reason for not honouring the invitation as a spite on the face of the committee.

