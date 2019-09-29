‘Abuja-Kaduna train service generates N100m monthly’

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), says the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) generates an average of N100million monthly.

Okhiria disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is quiet impressive. I can tell you as we speak we have over N100million a month on the Kaduna-Abuja.

“I don’t have the figure off hand but all I know is that we are averaging over hundred million,” Okhiria said.

The NRC boss expressed satisfaction with the increased turnout of passenger at the AKTS, adding that government was making efforts to address the passenger surge on the train line.

He said: “We are happy with the turnout of people and as I said earlier, once we have the coaches and we start rolling a train every hour, the pressure will come down.

“Like I told the Minister, it is not just the number of coaches but the trips we run that will reduce the pressure because different people will have different times to board the train.

“For now, let’s just bear it till November when the new coaches will be available.

“And as I tell people, now we are getting the attention and it’s another milestone.

“Four years back, nobody was talking about railway; but now every body, the big, mighty and small are now talking about using the train.” (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App