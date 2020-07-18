Abuja-Kaduna fare to double when train resumes – Amaechi

ADVERTISEMENT

The train fare for the Abuja to Kaduna service will double when the train resumes, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has said.

He stated this on Saturday while inspecting construction works on the Ikapke to Warri rail line.

Our Correspondent reports that before the lockdown, the fare on the service were as follows: First class Express trip: N3,000; First-class normal trip: N2,500; economy express trip: N1,500 and economy normal trip: N1,300.

But with the new announcement, the fare will be as follows: N6,000, N5,000, N3000 and N2,600 respectively.

The minister said the ticket cost will have to go up because a coach will now be carrying half the normal capacity.

Justifying the increment, Ameachi said “previously, a coach carried 88 passengers but when we resume the service, a coach will carry just 40 passengers” he said.

He also said the new ‘normal would be that passengers must have personal hand sanitizers and wear facemasks at all times during the duration of the train ride’

