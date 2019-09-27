Abuja, Ibadan to host Zenith Bank Basketball League Conference phase

ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Abuja and ancient town of Ibadan will host the 16 teams that have qualified for the Conference phase of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League that is billed to dunk off on Monday, September 30.

The Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi said this followed the conclusion of the group stage after which the 16 teams were divided into the traditional Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

In the Savannah Conference, new entrant, Nigerian Army Amazons who remained unbeaten after 12 games will face Kaduna Angels, Taraba Hurricanes and Adamawa Flames who all emerged from the Zaria Centre.

Other teams in the Savannah Conference include Air Warriors, Nigerian Customs, Plateau Rocks and Black Gold Queens.

In the Atlantic Conference in Ibadan, the bitter rivalry between 2018 Zenith Women’s League champions, First Bank and Dolphins Basketball Club is expected to continue with a battle for a place in the National Final 8.

MFM Basketball Club Ogun Babes, Oluyole Babes, Sunshine Angels of Akure and Delta Force complete the Atlantic Conference.

The Conference phase ends Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

