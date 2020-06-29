Abuja hotel sealed for flouting Covid-19 restrictions [video]

A court has sealed a nightclub operating on the premises of the Missouri Hotel for violation of Covid-19 restriction. The shutdown will last 10 days, and staff found on the premises have been sentenced to three days of community service.
