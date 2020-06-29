  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Abuja hotel sealed for flouting Covid-19 restrictions [video]

Abuja hotel sealed for flouting Covid-19 restrictions [video]

By Felix Onigbinde 

A court has sealed a nightclub operating on the premises of the Missouri Hotel for violation of Covid-19 restriction. The shutdown will last 10 days, and staff found on the premises have been sentenced to three days of community service.

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.