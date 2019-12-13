Abuja hotel owners decry multiple taxes

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of Hotel Owners Forum, Abuja (HOFA), Chief Chike C. Ezeudeh, has said members are still faced with the challenges of multiple taxes despite the effort of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Ezeudeh, who spoke at the 2019 end of the year dinner of the association said the hospitality industry is important to the economy as it forms the second largest employer of labour after government, hence the need for government’s intervention to help the industry to optimise its full potentials in the FCT and Nigeria in general.

“Hotel Owners Forum, Abuja, has come to stay, considering her acceptance in the scheme of things and her relationship with government and her agencies,” he said.

He assured residents that the hotels are safe during the festive season, adding that members of the association maintained adequate security by working with security agencies and ensuring that hotel owners strictly abide by the rules and regulations as directed by the security agencies.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, in his remarks at the event said the police had already put in place new strategies to curb the menace of security challenges during the festive season so that people can celebrate under a crime-free and peaceful atmosphere.

The CP, represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Area Commander of Abuja Metro, Nuruddeen Sabo, said the security of hotels is paramount in the consideration of the national security challenges.

“Some criminally-minded elements lodge in hotels and plan their notorious operation, after going out to carry out their notorious actions will also return to the hotel and disguise as normal guests” he said, adding that hotel owners should ensure that security guards among other functions, carry out surveillance of hotel premises and remain vigilant.

