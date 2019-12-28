Abuja hospital evacuates patients due to ‘fire outbreak’

ADVERTISEMENT

A fire outbreak yesterday at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja led to the total evacuation of patients and workers from the facility.

The outbreak, according to the preliminary investigation by the FCT Fire Service was caused by an electrical surge.

When our correspondents arrived at the hospital at about 12noon, patients on beds and some on life support were kept outside while fire wardens were in the building.

The incident lasted for more than three hours as some patients were not allowed into the facility until 2pm. Some were still kept in the praying ground opposite the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit when our correspondents left the facility.

One of the workers at the hospital said about three patients were evacuated to Trust Charitos Hospital, Jabi by officials of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA).

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Abubakar described the fire as a minor incident that affected the operations of the facility.

“The incident was caused by the malfunctioning of a conversion box installed in the industrial water heater unit on the topmost floor of the hospital building. As a result, there was a minor fire outbreak which necessitated the total evacuation of staff and patients from the hospital building as a precautionary measure,” he said in a statement.

He said the fire was eventually contained by the industrial water sprinkler and other fire extinguishing gadgets installed at strategic places in the hospital building adding that there were no casualties of any form recorded during the evacuation process.

The spokesperson of NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel said the agency’s Director Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Akugbe Iyamu, led a rescue team consisting of officials from the Fire Service, NEMA, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC). He said due to their prompt response, they were able to rescue some patients to other hospitals

The Director, FCT Fire Service, Opetunsin Julius also said no live was lost in the incident.

Nizamiye Hospital is a four-storey building located off the road to the Idu Train Station at Cadastral Zone, Life Camp, Plot 113, Abuja.

