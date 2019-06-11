Abuja High Court orders use of open ballot system

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice O.A.Musa, has granted an interim injunction restraining the clerk of the National Assembly, the Clerk of the senate and the Sergeant At Arms to the senate and others from relying or enforcing the senate standing orders 2015 (as amended) in the conduct of election of Presiding officers of the senate of the 9thAssembly, pending the determination of this suit.

The court however ordered the senate to apply the senate standing Orders 2011 (as amended) by the senate on the 24th May, 2011 which prescribed the use of open ballot rather than secret ballot mode in the election of presiding officers of the senate.

The order in suit number FCT/HC/BW/CV/136/2019 with Motion NO M/266/2019, was given after the court read the motion on notice and the accompany affidavit of Senator Jibrin Barau filed by his Counsel Ebere Nwanya Esq.

It will be recalled that the APC senators had faulted the use of senate standing orders 2015 (as amended) which they argued the former leadership of the senate smuggled in the use of secret ballot mode for voting without the approval of members of the senate.

The court adjourned to June 13, 2019 for definite hearing.

