Abuja: Gunmen rape three women, shot man in Kuje community

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have allegedly raped two housewives and a spinster at Agwe community in Kuje Area council of the FCT.

A resident of the community, simply identified as Ibrahim, said the incident happened in the early hours of last Thursday when the gunmen numbering three invaded the community around 2:00am.

He said the gun-wielding men invaded a house in the area after they forced its door opened, adding that one of the gunmen went after a housewife and allegedly raped her in the present of her husband.

He said the gunmen also shot and injured a man on the head in one of the houses raided.

“When they entered one of the houses after forcing the door opened, they went straight to the woman’s husband, asking him to give them money. But he told them that he has no money. Then, one of the gunmen now moved the man at gun-point into his wife room and raped the wife in his present, ” he narrated.

According to him, the gunmen proceeded to the next house and took away another housewive and a spinster into the bush along Achimbi road, few meters away from the community and allegedly raped the two.

He added that luck later ran out for the gunmen when soldiers deployed at a neighbouring Kwaku village went after the gunmen and apprehended them and handed them over to the police.

He said the injured victim and the three women were taken to Kuje General Hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the acting spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Yusuf Marian, said she was in a meeting, adding that she will get back to our reporter when she get full details of the incident.