Abuja: Court orders arrest of cleric over molestation of minors

An FCT High Court in Wuse Zone 2 has ordered the immediate arrest of a cleric, Usman Nuhu, who allegedly molested seven of his students in Kuje area of the FCT.

The order for his arrest was given on Friday by Justice Ajoke Adepoju after the court was told that Nuhu had failed to appear before the court on two occasions.

The prosecutor, J.C. Idachaba told the court that the defendant had failed to appear before the court and had continuously cited health reasons for his absence.

The matter was first mentioned at the court on February 13 while the defendant was absent, the prosecutor said, adding that the case was for arraignment of the defendant who has been charged with the sexual molestation of seven of his students, who are minors, on different occasions.

Justice Adepoju ordered that the police should track down and immediately arrest the defendant, who was said to have left his residence at Kuje, Abuja to Kano State. The judge adjourned the matter to April 3 for arraignment.

