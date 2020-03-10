Abuja community groans as FCDA begins fresh demolition

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Angwan Fulani, Dakwa area of Dei Dei, a satellite town in Abuja, have appealed to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, Niger State government and the Emir of Suleja to stop the ongoing demolition in the area.

The residents, in a chat with our correspondent through their acting spokesperson, Muhammad Abdullahi, said they were shocked the demolition could be carried out without any prior notice.

They said their findings, before acquiring their respective plots of land, revealed that the lands in the area belonged to Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, adding that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) shouldn’t have acted in that way.

Daily Trust, however, gathered that the devastated residents have begun legal move against the FCDA.

Speaking with our correspondent in a telephone interview, a staff of FCDA, who doesn’t want his name in print, said the demolition would continue tomorrow unless the minister ordered them to stop.

“That area is owned by FCT not Niger State. The place is meant for a purpose, Mechanic Workshops precisely. I wonder why people will just buy land without proper investigations,” he said.

