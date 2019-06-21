Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi matriculates 5,000 students

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi has matriculated 5,000 students for its 2018/2019 academic session.

In his address, the Polytechnic Rector, Dr Sulaiman Muhammad Lame informed that the current management in the institution has successfully mobilized its scare human and financial resources in order to achieve 100 percent accreditation of its courses which increased it’s students enrollment.

He added that, the Polytechnic is running different professional science, technology and vocational programmes at certificate levels to assist students self reliant and useful members of the society.

Dr Lame pledged the support of the institution to the government to achieve its programmes initiated to empower Youth and women in the state.

The Rector said that, Matriculation was a major requirement for admitting students as bonafide members of the polytechnic adding that the management of the institution would not tolerate involvement of students in examination malpractice and other social vices.

Speaking, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed reaffirmed the determination of his administration to improve the condition of tertiary institutions by ensuring timely release of funds.

The Governor why was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muhammad Sabi’u Baba assured of total reformation of the education sector in the state through massive recruitment of teachers.

According to him, the present administration would focus attention on vocational education as part of efforts to provide the required manpower in industries.

Governor Mohammed said the resolve of his administration to declare state of emergency on the education sector became imperative due to the challenges bedeviling the sector.

The governor expressed appreciation that despite the challenges facing the institution, it has recorded remarkable achievements especially in the area of complementing the efforts of government towards the provision of qualitative education to students.

