Abubakar Balarabe: I am still angry I was dropped from Algiers ’90 Super Eagles squad

A former Super Eagles striker, Abubakar Balarabe has said he is still angry that he was dropped from the squad that went to 1990 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria. In this interview with Trust Sports, the former Ranchers Bees and KFC Eeklo of Belgium player also spoke on Super Eagles chances in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

What are the chances of the Super Eagles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt?

The Super Eagles are always Africa Cup of Nations favourites. We’ve always produced strong squads for the AFCON. The present squad is made up of highly talented players and I believe if they are used in the right way, the Super Eagles will achieve success in Egypt. Victory in their first group match against Burundi will propel the team.

Do you think the Super Eagles stand any good chance against formidable teams like Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon?

It is true these countries you have mentioned are strong but they also know that we are also a big football nation. They are also afraid of us. As we rate them so highly, I believe they also rate us the same way. The problem most times is that our players don’t know how much they are respected by our opponents. This is one advantage the Super Eagles must learn to use very well.

The present squad is dominated by young players. Do you think they have the necessary experience to deliver at this level?

They may not have much experience but one thing that is certain is that these players are plying their trade in some of the best clubs in Europe. They compete against some of the best players in the world. Moreover, Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa are there to guide the younger players. These boys have got some experience. They are not novices.

Which of the youngsters are you tipping to impress the most in Egypt?

I am happy that Gernot Rohr has shown confidence in some of these young boys. I am particularly happy with the inclusion of Victor Osimhen in the squad. He is very fast and fearless. He is ever willing to take on defenders. That is the hallmark of a striker. I believe that if he is given enough opportunity in Egypt, he might turn out to be the joker in the team. I remember when Daniel Amokachi was playing with us, he was very young but we encouraged him. We talked to him and he was willing to listen to us. I believe the older strikers in the team will encourage the younger ones.

Expectations are high. Don’t you think too much pressure will get to the Super Eagles in Egypt?

One thing is that we always want to win which is not bad but we shouldn’t put too much pressure on the team. Nigerian fans must learn o be patient with their players. We cannot win always. Sometimes defeat is inevitable and when it happens, it offers lessons to be learnt. So my appeal to Nigerian football fans is to be patient with the present Super Eagles.

Looking at the list of players, the only northerner in the team is Shehu Abdullahi…..

It is really disappointing because we have so many good players in the north but they are nowhere in the Super Eagles. I don’t know exactly what is responsible but I believe if the coaches beam their searchlight up north, they will find good players who can be groomed to play in the national teams. And we have to be patient with players from the north. Others are given several opportunities but the same does not apply to our boys. I remember the case of Sani Kaita who was discarded just because of the unfortunate incident in South Africa in the 2010 World Cup. One red card was enough for him to be abandoned. Well, at the moment, Shehu Abdullahi is in the team. He has to make a good case for players from the north by playing well. If he does well, they may give more opportunities to other northern players. We are all Nigerians but they need to encourage northern players.

You made a name playing for Ranchers Bee. How was the experience like?

It was a fantastic feeling. I really enjoyed myself. I won’t forget the experience. Playing for Ranchers is one of the best things that happened to me as a football player. Although a privately owned club, Ranchers Bees contributed greatly to Nigerian football. Remember we had an expatriate coach, Alex Dominquez who brought new things to Nigerian football. Many of the indigenous coaches learnt from his coaching skills.

What is your assessment of the Nigerian football league then and now?

The league then was more organised. It was stronger than what we have at the moment. The standard of play then was higher than what we have now. Most times, I don’t go to watch football matches because there will be nothing to enjoy. Players run about any how and coaches have little or nothing to offer. Such coaches only abuse their players. The league may be improving in other areas but the standard of play is low.

How was your experience in the Super Eagles?

It was a good experience. The only sad thing is that I was dropped from the Algiers 90 Nations Cup squad without any good reason. Up to this moment, nobody has told me why I was dropped from the team. I scored most of the goals that qualified us for the 1990 Nations Cup. In the end, I was dropped. I was angry and I am still angry.

Your stay in Europe was brief. What was the problem?

I made a costly mistake. I should have listened to late Rashidi Yekini. I still remember what he told me. And I regret that I didn’t listen to him. He told me not to go to Belgium. He said I should first join Asec Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire but Dahiru Sadi convinced me to move to Belgium. I went and signed for a second division club and that was the beginning of my downfall. Others players like Stephen keshi went to Cote d’Ivoire and later signed for big clubs in Belgium. I rushed to Belgium and signed for a club that was poor and unknown.

How is life in retirement from active football?

I am not doing much for football. In Nigeria ex-players are easily forgotten. Nobody invites us to attend public functions. If they do, people will remember those of us who served this country. Now that you are interviewing me, people will read my interview and remember that I am still alive. The problem in Nigeria is that once they forget you, they have forgotten about you completely. If we are retired but involved in State FAs and the NFF, it will boost the morale of the present Super Eagles.

