ABU VC hands over to DVC

The Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibarhim Garba has handed over the mantle of leadership to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Danladi Amodu-Ameh as acting Vice-Chancellor.

Mr Garba made the handing over yesterday during a brief management meeting held at the Vice Chancellor’s conference room.

He called on the university community to give the Acting Vice-Chancellor maximum support to enable him succeed.

It could be recalled that Prof. Garba’s tenure is expected to expire on April 30, 2020.

However, crises ensued when the Governing Council of the institution directed him to proceed on terminal leave by March 1, 2020, following a letter dated February 7, signed by the Registrar of the university, A. A. Kundila, and the council headed by its Chairman, Adamu Fika (Wazirin Fika).

However, the VC rejected the idea, expressing his resolve to stay until the end of his stipulated five-year tenure in office.

In January, it could be recalled, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration at the university, Prof. Kabir Bala, was appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the institution and he is to resume office on May 1.

Director, Public Affairs of the university, Dr Ismail Shehu confirmed to Daily Trust that the Vice Chancellor handed over to the DVC Academic out of civility in order to avoid crisis in the university and also in compliance with the directives of the Governing Council.

