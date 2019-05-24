ABU Teaching Hospital gets new CMD

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Ahmed Umdagas Hamidu as new Chief Medical Director of Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria.

This followed the expiration of the tenure of the former CMD, Professor Lawal Khalid.

Hamidu’s tenure took effect on May 13, 2019.

Before this appointment, Hamidu was the Deputy Provost of the ABU’s School of Medical Sciences and Director Sickbay, ABU’s campus hospital.

A professor of Radiology, Hamidu hails from Borno State and has been in the service of ABU since 2003.

He studied in Nigeria and abroad, including the United States of America.

