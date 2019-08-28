ABU students disclose names of abducted mates

ADVERTISEMENT

Identities of the three students of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, who were abducted by gunmen along the Abuja- Kaduna highway on Monday have been revealed.

Students of the Law Department of ABU who confirmed the three as their classmates identified them as Fatima Jalingo, Maryam Bello and Umar Sagir.

The students were on their way from Abuja to Zaria on Monday when they were abducted along with several others on the highway around 5:30 pm shortly after Olam.

One of their classmates, who asked not to be named, said students of the department were shocked by the news of the abduction and have since started praying for their mates to be released unhurt.

“We are going about attending our normal lectures but we are all praying for them to be released so that they would join us in school,” he said.

Another student said she learnt that the abductors have made contact with the relations of the three but could not say how far the negotiations have gone.

She said, “As at today, I was told they’ve negotiated with the kidnappers at a price they can afford and they are meeting today. We are still waiting for a positive feedback.”

The management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) however confirmed the abduction.

A statement issued by the university’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismai’l Shehu, read that, “three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

“Yes, it is true that our students, three of them, from the Faculty of Law have been kidnapped.

“But efforts are being made by the university, and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release,” he said.

The identities of the other persons abducted with the students has however not been disclosed as the police say they are still investigating the case.

