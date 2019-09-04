ABU student commended for returning missing phone to owner

ADVERTISEMENT

A Social Studies student of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria studying in the Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria campus on Wednesday received commendations for returning a handset of a fellow student that he found in an examination hall.

The student, Isma’il Salisu Rogo from Kano state, said he saw the Infinix phone, estimated to cost about N120,000, on a desk when he entered the examination hall to read.

He added: “I saw the phone lying on a desk. I picked it and went straight to report to one of our lecturers. I was with him when the owner of the phone called and I told her to come and collect her phone.

“Some of my friends questioned my decision to return the phone to the owner. I did not yield to their scolding, because I know that a thief of millions and that of handset are the same.”

A former Head of Department of Social Studies and former Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences in FCE, Zaria, Dr. Abdulhadi Gambo, was one of the many lecturers that commended the attitude demonstrated by Rogo.

“Most of these students find it difficult to feed. Therefore, it is highly commendable for somebody who is in dire need to demonstrate this type of worthy and upright attitude. I hope others would emulate this gesture for the good of our country.”

