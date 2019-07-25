ABU launches 32GB e-learning flash for PG students

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has launched a 32GB e-learning flash for Postgraduate Students to ease access to their studies, an official said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba disclosed this on Wednesday at the launch of the device known as e-flash at the 2018/2019 Postgraduate Students Matriculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony was held at the university’s Postgraduate Auditorium, main campus, Samaru, Zaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Abubakar Zubairu-Abubakar, said the e-flash would acquaint the students with the new postgraduate school reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the digital flash will be used in laptops, computers and cell phones, adding that it can also be used anywhere for research and learning.

Garba advised the matriculating students to always visit the school portal for information and guide as related to the postgraduate school programmes.

While assuring that ABU was migrating to postgraduate education, the V-C said the 2018/2019 set was the first set in the reform programme.

“Changes are guided by the new reforms and the university is setting the pace for other universities to emulate, not only for its own good but for the good of education sector in particular and the nation in general.

“The university had already designed and developed curriculum in line with the set goals and objectives towards taking Nigeria to greater levels of development,” he said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Deputy Dean PG School Main Campus, Prof. O.O. Okubanjo said 16,619 candidates applied for the admission while 11,701 paid for the forms and 11,458 completed their form.

He said 9,008 applicants successfully secured admission to study different courses of choice.

He noted that during the last convocation, the PG school successfully graduated 5,000 Students from different fields.

Okubanjo also advised students to abide by the university’s rules and regulations in addition to postgraduate school guide. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App