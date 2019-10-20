ABU gets British, French PhD accreditation on tropical diseases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royal Society of Biology of the United Kingdom and the Higher Council for Education and Research (HCERES) of France have accredited the MSc and PhD programmes run by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria on neglected tropical diseases.

The ABU’s Africa Centre of Excellence in Neglected Tropical Disease and Forensic Biotechnology (ACENTDFB) got the nod of the two European institutions to start the two postgraduate academic degrees with effect from September, 2019 to September, 2024.

Head of ABU’s Public Affairs Directorate, Dr. Sama’ila Shehu, made this known on Sunday, saying that the programmes are domiciled in the Department of Biochemistry.

He added: “This is the first set of degree programmes of this University to gain international accreditation. The centre leader, Professor Y.K.E Ibrahim, presented the certificate of the accreditation to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Garba, saying that the success could not have been achieved if the current administration of the University had not given them full support and encouragement.

“In 2017, the MSc and PhD Biotechnology and the Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Forensic Biotechnology programme of the centre acquired full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC). The VC congratulated the centre and lauded their efforts and achievement.”

