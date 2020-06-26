ABU, EFCC to introduce anti-corruption certificate, diploma programmes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria are set to commence programmes that will lead to the award of a certificate, advanced certificate and postgraduate diploma in anti-corruption studies.

The ABU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kabir Bala, made this known on Thursday while receiving a delegation led by the acting Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Professor Ladi Hamalai.

Professor Bala said the university and the anti-graft agency have signed a memorandum of understanding to start five different programmes in anti-corruption studies.

He identified the courses to include Economic and Financial Crimes Studies, Cybercrime Investigation, Cyber-Security, Forensic Accounting and Digital Forensics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Professor Bala said, “The University would through its relevant units ensure quality control of each programme. The agreement would also facilitate the exchange of staff and, where necessary, students between the participating parties.”

Earlier in her address, the commandant of the EFCC Academy, Professor Hamalai emphasised readiness to work with the ABU to strengthen the collaboration by ensuring that the memorandum of understanding was implemented to the latter.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App