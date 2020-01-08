ABU considers 18 professors for VC position

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria on Tuesday considered list of 18 professors for selection into the position of the university’s Vice Chancellor that would become vacant in April this year.

An impeccable source confided in Daily Trust that the opening of applications and the consideration of the submission of the search team kick-started the official selection process of the new VC.

Our correspondent gathered that the Governing Council has set up a search team to scout for competent Professors that have the capacity to run the university.

The source said: “It is a tradition in ABU to consider those that applied and those that were searched. The goal is to get the right person for the position. As you know ABU requires lot of experience, competence and other virtues for successful management.

“The council, by tradition, focuses more attention on academic prowess and high moral standing, managerial and administrative experience within and outside the university, amiability, sociability and good human relations as well as acceptability to the community.”

Daily Trust gathered that out of the 18 professors considered by the council, eight applied, while ten were searched.

The eight that applied include Professors Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine, Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi, from Jos, Musa Hassan, Pharmacy, Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS, Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy, Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology, Kabiru Bala, Building, and Zakari Mohammed, Library Science.

Those that were searched are Professors Kabir Sabitu, Isa Marte Hussaini, Abdullahi A. Umar, Ibrahim Musa Umar, Abubakar Sani Sambo, Shafi’u Abdullahi, Ibrahim Mu’uta, Idris Isa Funtua, Sani Ahmed Miko and Nuhu Mohammed Jamo.

Daily Trust learnt that Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta has withdrawn his consent to contest.

It was also learnt that the shortlisted candidates from the 18 would be presented to the Department of State Service (DSS) for “security screening” and thereafter they would face a 5-man selection panel that comprised three council members and two senate representatives. This panel would be headed by the council chairman Malam Adamu Fika.

