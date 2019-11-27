ABU ASUU protests as Police accompany IPPIS staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria chapter on Wednesday resolved to write the management of the university to order the immediate withdrawal of the mobile police that accompanied the staff of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) from the university.

The resolution was reached at a congress of the union where it was agreed that the presence of any armed police or military personnel on the campus of the university is against the laws of the institution.

Speaking with our correspondent after the congress, the chairman of ABU ASUU, Professor Rabi’u Nasiru, said the congress has also resolved not to join the IPPIS in accordance with the resolution of the National Executive Committee of the union.

Nasiru reiterated that ASUU is only fighting for the survival of the university system, adding that universities are different from “core civil service” hence their peculiarities must be considered by any government policy.

Daily Trust observed that the IPPIS enrolment commenced today at the Assembly Hall of the university. However, ASUU members in the institution have pledged not to join the exercise.

Similarly, the union members were also seen displaying placards with different inscriptions at the precinct of the venue of the IPPIS enrolment, while non-teaching staff were seen undergoing the screening.

