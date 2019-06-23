ABU appoints 2 new DVCs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has ratified the election of Professors Sadiq Zubair Abubakar and Danladi Amodu Ameh as Deputy Vice Chancellors (DVCs).

Prof. Abubakar was elected DVC (Administration), while Prof. Ameh was voted to take charge as DVC (Academic).

The council, at its 182nd meeting held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, considered the report and recommendation of the joint council/senate selection board of the university for the appointment of DVCs.

According to ABU’s Special Bulletin, the emergence of Professors Abubakar and Ameh followed their nominations by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, at a Senate meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, a Professor of Agricultural and Bio-Resource Engineering with specialisation in Irrigation System Design, Development and Management, joined the services of ABU in 1988 as assistant lecturer and extension specialist shortly after his graduation from the university with a Bachelor of Engineering (Agricultural, Second Class Upper) in 1987.

Prof. Abubakar, an indigene of Kano State, who was born 57 years ago, obtained an MSc and PhD, all in Agricultural and Bio-Resource Engineering in 1992 and 2002 respectively. He was appointed to the professorial rank in agricultural and bio-resource engineering in 2005.

Until his appointment, he was the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, ABU. He chaired and served on many committees of the university at institute and departmental levels, in addition to serving as member of ABU Governing Council between 2009 and 2014.

Prof. Abubakar, who participated in securing several research-based, development-based and promotion-based collaboration projects sponsored by multilateral and bilateral donors, equally supervised and mentored several students internally and externally.

Danladi Amodu Ameh on the other hand was born in Inye in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State 63 years ago. He is a Professor of Nutritional and Medical Chemistry. He joined the services of the university in 1983 on transfer of service from the National Institute for Trypanasomiasis Research (NITR), Vom, Jos, Plateau State, where he worked briefly as a research officer.

Prf. Ameh graduated with a BSc in Biochemistry with Second Class Upper Division from ABU in 1977; and in 1981 he got an MSc, also in Biochemistry from the same university.

He was at the University of Alberta, Edmonton, where he bagged a PhD in Biochemistry in 1991.

Prof. Ameh, a Canadian Commonwealth Scholar, who held a number of administrative positions, including Head of Department, Biochemistry, ABU, has to his credit a total of 71 academic publications in journals, conference proceedings, books and conference papers.

