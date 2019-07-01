Absence of judge stalls Jos DisCo N100m damages case

ADVERTISEMENT

The absence of presiding judge, Justice Kenneth Amadi of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), sitting in Jos, has stalled the N100 million damages case between Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) Limited and 45 former employees of the company.

Daily Trust gathered that Justice Amadi was absent to preside over the case due to some engagements.

No fewer than 45 disengaged staff of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) had sued their former employer before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, sitting in Jos, over an alleged non-payment of their entitlements, amounting to N16.5m.

The disengaged staff also urged the court to order the company to pay the sum of N100 million as damages caused to them by the company after it disengaged them on 13th, October, 2017 without notice.

During Monday’s sitting, counsel to the plaintiffs (45 ex-staff), Freda A. Izang and counsel of the respondents (JED), Prof. Shaka S. Shaka were present in court.

The case was adjourned to 15th July for either a report of settlement between the contending parties or continuation of hearing.

