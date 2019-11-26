ABS’ Metu wants team mates to forget opening day loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS), Chigozirim Metu has called on his teammates to put Sunday’s defeat behind them and put their concentration on the next game against Malumfashi on Saturday in Ilorin.

Metu who started from the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Kada City in Kaduna on Sunday, charged his mates to learn from the mistakes in their opening match of the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL).

“We had our chances but we did not take them. We must avoid this in the next match and our subsequent games.

“We are a young side, hence the reason we lost the game to Kada City. If we had converted those chances, we would have gotten at least a draw.

“It is game after game, so, this is gone and we are looking forward to the match against Malumfashi on Saturday.

“I believe in the present squad because there is quality in the team, surely we will work harder to do better next time” Metu said.

The Saraki Boys are campaigning in group A1 of the abridged 2019/2020 NNL season.

