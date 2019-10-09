Abraham to end international allegiance debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy Abraham is looking to fully commit to England, with the Chelsea striker eager to become a regular in the Three Lions fold and bring a debate regarding his international allegiance to a close.

As things stand, the 22-year-old is still eligible to represent Nigeria, however, he will end the uncertainty surrounding his international future if a competitive outing for England is taken in during their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abraham already has two senior caps to his name, but they were collected during friendly outings against Germany and Spain in November 2017.

“I’m a player growing up in England, playing in the Premier League. My ambitions were always to play for England. Obviously it’s nice to be wanted by two nations, two nations that I love. But my main focus is England.”

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App