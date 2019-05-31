Aborted landing by Ethiopian Airlines plane normal – FAAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, yesterday said the Wednesday’s aborted landing of Ethiopian Airlines aircraft Boeing 777-300 aircraft was a normal safety procedure in the global aviation industry.

Addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters after a meeting with airline operators and members of staff, he the decision of the pilot to abort the first landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was industry standard.

He said pilots were encouraged to go for a go-around if the situation called for it, stressing that in as much as the aircraft had enough fuel in its belly, “it doesn’t impede on safety.”

He said pilots were tutored on go-around in the cause of their training, explaining that it was not an abnormal situation.

Expressing shock over what he called sensational news on the social media, he said: “A go-around is a normal procedure, not an abnormal situation. Even, abnormal situations are even catered for by the aircraft manufacturers and even the system. In all procedures, you have redundancy, which is also known as alternatives.”

General Managger, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, said the decision of the pilot to abort the flight when was in line with standard procedure.

It would be recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was among the 393 passengers on board the flight.

