Abiodun takes oath of office as Ogun governor

The new governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Friday took oath of office as the fifth democratically elected governor of the state.

He took the oath at exactly 11:53 am shortly after his Deputy, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele was sworn-in at the MKO International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Daily Trust reports that the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, separately administered the oath on Abiodun and his deputy at the well-attended colourful ceremony.

Our correspondent reports that heavy downpour early on Wednesday delayed the inauguration. The downpour began at 10:13am and ended 10:30am.

Abiodun who was not present while it was raining, arrived the venue 11:00am.

Top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), supporters, well-wishers as well as security agents had stormed the venue as early as 7am today.

There was huge mobilization of party supporters, various groups and association across the 20 LGAs to the venue.

