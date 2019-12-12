Abiodun finally nominates commissioners 6 months after

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has finally sent 18 – man list of commissioner – nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

Daily Trust reports that the appointment comes barely seven months after Abiodun assumed office as the governor of the state.

The nominees are; immediate past Commissioner for Sports under former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Afolabi Afuape, Oludotun Taiwo, Ganiyu Hamzat, Funmi Efuape, Kehinde Oluwadare, Jamiu Omoniyi, Toyin Taiwo, Tunji Akinosi, Ade Adesanya, Dr. Adeola Odedina, Prof. Sidi Osho, Abiodun Abudu – Balogun, Tunji Odunlami and Femi Ogunbanwo.

Others include Dapo Okubadejo, Funmi Coker, Gbolahan Adeniran and Laolu Olabimtan.

The nominee list was read by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo at the floor of the House on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

