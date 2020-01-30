Abia agrees to pay N30,100 as minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State government has agreed to pay a minimum wage of thirty thousand, one hundred naira (N30,100) to its workers.

This is part of the agreement reached between the Abia state government and the organized labour in the state on the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

The payment shall take effect from January 2020.

The agreement was signed on the part of government by the Head of service, Sir Onyii Wamah, the commissioner of Finance, Dr Aham Uko and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere while the chairman, public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Chris Okoro, the Chairman, NLC, Abia State, comrade Uchenna Obigwe, the TUC chairman, comrade Sunny Onwuma and the state president , Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), comrade Nwaigwe Kennedy signed for the organized labour

According to the agreement, the organized labour after the negotiation with the government accepted the consequential adjustments in the new minimum wage.

Both parties resolved that the agreement shall have binding force on the Abia state government and the organized labour in the state.

