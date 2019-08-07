Abia Speaker vows to give attention to laws affecting women, children

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has vowed to give speedy atttention to laws affecting women and children in Abia State with a view to ensuring that women’s rights are protected.

Rt Hon Orji was speaking during the flag-off of the fifth edition of the Abia Women August Delegates Conference (AWADEC) for year 2019 held at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube layout, in Umuahia the Abia State capital.

The Speaker, represented by the Member representing Ikwuano State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Health and Women Affairs, Hon Stanley Nwabuisi, enjoined the women to drive revolutional movement in socio-cultural growth through the August Meetings.

He expressed confidence that the women would use the opportunity of the annual event to promote peace in their homes and State at large.

Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, who commended the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, for raising the bar through her vision for Abia women, called on the women to sustain their support to the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration in the State, also congratulated the women on their 2019 August Meeting.

The Abia Women August Delegates Conference (AWADEC) introduced by the Wife of the Abia State Governor in 2015 is aimed at elevating the consciousness of the Abia woman, place her on a competitive plane and have her excel above others.

The theme for this year’s event is “Balance for a Better Abia”.

The programme aims at empowering women economically, socially and otherwise as well as focus on emerging issues that would have direct bearing on the women of the State.

The event witnessed the exhibition of farm produce by women from the 17 LGAs of the State while Governor Ikpeazu and his wife, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, in company of the wife of the Deputy Governor, Lady Vivian Okochukwu, and other dignitaries inspected the exhibition.

