Abia Speaker condemns extra-judicial killing of commercial tricyclist

The Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has condemned the killing of Mr Chimaobi Nwaogu, a commercial tricycle operator in Aba, by one Corporal Ajayi, for allegedly refusing to part with N100 bribe at a military checkpoint in Ohanze, describing it as “tyranny of the gun by some bad eggs among security agencies paid with taxpayers money to protect lives and property of the citizens”, saying, “such barbaric acts are not welcome in a peaceful State like Abia”.

The Speaker who said this in a statement on Friday, thanked the people of Umuokereke-Ngwa village in Obingwa LGA of the State where the deceased hailed from for not taking the laws into their hands following the incident.

RT Hon Orji commended the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for his speedy intervention in the matter and for personally visiting and condoling with family and community of the deceased, saying that “such steps are reassuring to Abians that they have a governor who feels their pulse”.

He also hailed the army and police High Command in the State for the prompt arrest of the killer-soldier and his colleagues involved in the dastardly act, saying “it helped to douse growing tension among the youths of Umuokereke-Ngwa community”.

“Let me reiterate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s commitment to the security of lives and property in Abia and call on the army and the police to expedite their investigation into the matter with a view to serving justice to the deceased and his loved ones. As Lawmakers, we shall be exploring ways of ensuring that the incessant harassment of citizens in Abia by security agents stops with a view to promoting a cordial relationship between law abiding citizens and law enforcement agents working in the state for a more peaceful and secure environment where the people go about their normal businesses without fear of intimidation”, he concluded.

Recall that youths had embarked on a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday at the Ogbor Hill area of Aba over the killing of Mr Chimaobi Nwaogu by some soldiers stationed at the Ohanze military checkpoint for allegedly refusing to part with N100 bribe money demanded by the soldiers.

He was reported to have been chased to his village in Umuokereke-Ngwa where he had fled to for refuge but ended up being shot from behind by the trigger-happy soldier.

Following the incident, the Governor in company of the Majority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Akpulonu, the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, the Chairman of Obingwa LGA and other top government functionaries visited family and community of the deceased to condole with them.

