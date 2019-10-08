Abia politician remanded for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Abia state has remanded one Lawrence Ohaeri, a politician, in prison for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl (name withheld).

The Police, in the charge sheet No.U/ 681c/2019, stated that “Lawrence Ohaeri ‘M’ on the 18th of September, 2019 at Umuahia Ndume in Umuahia North magisterial district unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a child (name withheld) aged ten years and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 32(2) of the Abia state Child’s Right Law, 2006.”

During cross examination by the Chief Magistrate Linda Ugbaja, the victim said she was at home with her brother, Chimaobi, and another relation of same age when the suspect Ohaeri called them to help him sweep his house and compound.

She narrated that while they were sweeping, Ohaeri gave her relation N500 to buy bread while the brother was outside.

She added that she was still sweeping one of the rooms when Ohaeri came, grabbed her from the back, removed her pant and forced himself on her.

She said her scream made her brother, Chimaobi, rushed inside and ran to call her father before the matter was reported to Word Bank Police Station, Umuahia, just as she was further examined by a doctor.

During cross examination by the magistrate, the elder brother to the victim, 12 years old Chimaobi, who was a witness said he was outside when he heard her sister screaming “I rushed inside the house and I saw brother on top of my sister before I ran to call my father.”

The presiding magistrate later adjourned the matter to the 17th and 18th of October for further hearing and remanded the suspect, Ohaeri, prison custody.

Speaking shortly after the court hearing, the father of the victim, Mr Onyekwere Nmeregini said he is a tricycle driver and pleaded for justice for her daughter.

He said when he heard his son screaming his name, he rushed out to the scene only to see his daughter crying, saying that Ohaeri forced himself on her.

He said when he confronted Ohaeri, he denied the allegation, followed him down to his house screaming and threatened to deal with him for falsely accusing him.

He noted that the community before now have been suspecting his ugly activities with little girls.

He said youths of the community, in angry mood, beat him up before handing him over to the police.

A medical report signed by Dr Obi Elochukwu and presented at the court stated that on 24th September 2019, “on physical examination, the victim was anxious and apprehensive.

“Vaginal examination revealed a whitish platelet between her legs at the labia minora and majora. Hymen was not present, while vaginal introitus was open and could admit two fingers.”

