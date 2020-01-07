Abia police confirm arrest of 5 kidnap suspects

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia police command has confirmed the arrest of five men in connection with the alleged abduction of a boy from Umuoba, the headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Aba on Monday.

Okon said that the suspects had also confessed to the crime.

“I am aware of the arrest of five kidnap suspects, who have confessed to their kidnap escapades,” he said.

He said that the suspects, who were arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, were undergoing interrogation.

The suspects were identified as Ejike Nwankocha, 42, who claimed to be a native doctor; David Alfred, 23; Augustine Ejike, 24; Alexander Azubunne, 24 and Chide Monye, 23. (NAN)

