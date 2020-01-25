Abia lawmaker installs streetlights, to construct classroom blocks

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker representing Isialangwa North State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, has commenced the installation of streetlights at strategic locations in his constituency as part of fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

The lawmaker who made this known while addressing his people at his constituency office in Isialangwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, said installation of the 150 units of 60 watts solar powered streetlights was to improve security, enhance economic activities and add beauty to the constituency. He said he will continue to do everything to ensure that he fulfils his campaign promises to them.

“During the 2019 general elections campaigns, I made some promises to you, my people. I am glad and grateful to God that he has given me the grace to continue to fulfill my campaign promises one after the other. This installation of 150 units of solar powered streetlights in our constituency is part of my modest contributions to the continued development of our area; it will improve security, enhance economic activities, restore healthy night life and beautify the place,” he said.

Ginger Onwusibe also used the occasion to announce that the foundation laying ceremony for a 3-classroom block with offices at Abayi Secondary School would be performed on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He therefore urged that the people should see the projects as theirs and protect them from vandalism of any kind.

Recall that Hon Ginger Onwusibe, who was a former LGA Boss of the area, and the current Chairman of the Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Joint Projects, had graded some strategic roads, provided a mini stadium, water and paid bursary to indigenous students of his constituency.

