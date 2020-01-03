Abia Govt awards contract for the rehabilitation of bridge after report

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a moment of jubilation in the community when the Abia State government began the construction of a brand new bridge for the people of Amoji Imenyi

The award for the reconstruction of the bridge came few days after the attention of the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu was drawn to a report published by Daily Trust on May 31, 2019 with the caption “How Abia Community was cut by a collapsed bridge”

According to the report a number of villages that make up of the community have been cut off due to the collapse of the bridge. As the result many found it difficult to visit markets to sell their products while some children and teachers had stopped going to schools.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu had told our correspondent that the governor was not happy with the situation when he read the report on the collapsed bridge.

He said the governor summoned the then Transition Committee Chairman of Bende Local Government Area, Mr P.C Onyegbu, who narrated the plight of the people to the governor especially during the rainy season.

Though the commissioner refused to disclose the cost of the contract, but sources said the governor approved the sum of N40 million.

Our correspondent, who visited the bridge’s site found that work was going in earnest.

According to the contractor, who identified himself simply as Engr. Mba, the engineers have redesigned the bridge to make it stronger.

He said he decided to embark on the job during the rainy season so as to ensure that the project was properly done.

He said they have planned to finish the work by the end of January.

