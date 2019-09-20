Abia: Governor Ikpeazu wins at tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

An elections petitions tribunal in has dismissed the petitions filed by Alex Otti of APGA seeking the cancellation of election results in 15 out of 17 local government area.

The tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his allegation of over voting and noncompliance with electoral act in the conduct of the election.

Alex Otti of APGA had approached the tribunal seeking the cancellation of the result of the election in 15 LGAs where he lost while upholding the result in Arochukwu and Aba South LGAs were he was declared the winner.

According to INEC, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) won the election with the APC candidate, Uche Ogah coming a distant second while Alex Otti of APGA came third.

Total Votes

Governor Ikpeazu (PDP) – 261,127

Uche Ogah (APC) – 99,574

Alex Otti (APGA) – 64,366

