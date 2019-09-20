  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Abia: Governor Ikpeazu wins at tribunal
ADVERTISEMENT

Abia: Governor Ikpeazu wins at tribunal

By Linus Effiong, Umuahia Published Date
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia

An elections petitions tribunal in has dismissed the petitions filed by Alex Otti of APGA seeking the cancellation of election results in 15 out of 17 local government area.

The tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his allegation of over voting and noncompliance with electoral act in the conduct of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Otti of APGA had approached the tribunal seeking the cancellation of the result of the election in 15 LGAs where he lost while upholding the result in Arochukwu and Aba South LGAs were he was declared the winner.

According to INEC, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) won the election with the APC candidate, Uche Ogah coming a distant second while Alex Otti of APGA came third.

Total Votes

  • Governor Ikpeazu (PDP) – 261,127
  • Uche Ogah (APC) – 99,574
  • Alex Otti (APGA) – 64,366

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.