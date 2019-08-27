Abia: Government set to rehabilitate NYSC camp

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the state government will rehabilitate the infrastructure in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Bende Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor, who stated this while receiving a delegation led by the Coordinator of the NYSC in Abia, Mrs Bona Fasakin at the Government House, Umuahia, said that the state government would continue to partner with the agency to promote youth development in the state and nation.

He assured that the government will achieve top quality infrastructure that would ensure that orientation activities are conducted in a conducive environment.

He also said that part of the money will be released to carryout intervention measures to check erosion menace, road construction as well as provide steady power supply.

The Governor charged Corps members to engage in ventures that would enable them acquire entrepreneurial skills during their service year, revealing plans by the State Government to inaugurate the Abia Automated Shoe Factory later this year.

